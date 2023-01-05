Friends of Ypsilanti District Library Annual Book Sale returns Jan. 19-22

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Calling all bookworms: Looking to score some great books for a discounted price?

The Friends of Ypsilanti District Library Annual Book Sale will take place this year Jan. 19-22 at YDL’s Whittaker Road location.

A members-only preview sale will take place on Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Buy books at low prices, including $1 for hardcovers, $0.25 for paperbacks and $0.50 for oversize paperbacks.

On the last day of the sale, bags of books can be purchased for $4 and some titles will be sold at an additional discount.

Event hours:

Jan. 19 : 6-8 p.m. (members-only sale)

Jan. 20: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jan. 21: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jan. 22: 1-4 p.m.

Memberships can be purchased at the door to join Friends of YDL.

Ypsilanti District Library is located at 5577 Whittaker Road.