41º

All About Ann Arbor

Friends of Ypsilanti District Library Annual Book Sale returns Jan. 19-22

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ypsilanti District Library, Ypsilanti, Book Sale, Books, Ypsilanti Events, Washtenaw County
Public library bookshelf seen from inside (Adobe Stock)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Calling all bookworms: Looking to score some great books for a discounted price?

The Friends of Ypsilanti District Library Annual Book Sale will take place this year Jan. 19-22 at YDL’s Whittaker Road location.

A members-only preview sale will take place on Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Buy books at low prices, including $1 for hardcovers, $0.25 for paperbacks and $0.50 for oversize paperbacks.

On the last day of the sale, bags of books can be purchased for $4 and some titles will be sold at an additional discount.

Event hours:

  • Jan. 19: 6-8 p.m. (members-only sale)
  • Jan. 20: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Jan. 21: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Jan. 22: 1-4 p.m.

Memberships can be purchased at the door to join Friends of YDL.

Ypsilanti District Library is located at 5577 Whittaker Road.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email