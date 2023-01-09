Month-long Conquer the Cold challenge returns to downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Conquer the Cold challenge returns Jan. 10-Feb. 10 to encourage commuters to get to work without driving during the cold winter months.

Run by TheRide’s getDowntown Program, participants can earn rewards to logging their trips on the challenge’s website at CommuteAndWin.org.

Commutes to work aren’t the only trips that can get participants points. Personal trips like taking public transportation to buy groceries can be logged as well.

So, what type of transit counts?

Anyone who walks, bikes, takes the bus bus, carpools or car-shares to work or for a trip downtown can log their trip.

In addition, select downtown restaurants and shops will be offering specials to Conquer the Cold participants.

“We’re excited to bring back this winter challenge that downtown Ann Arbor employees and businesses look forward to each year,” getDowntown Director Lilliane Webb said in a release. “Conquer the Cold provides extra motivation for actions like biking on a mild winter day, choosing public transportation, or arranging to carpool with a colleague.”

Winners will be announced at the end of February.

Partners of getDowntown include the City of Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority.

For more information about getDowntown, visit www.getdowntown.org.