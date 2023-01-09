Washtenaw Community College hosting MLK Day Celebration on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will be hosting an MLK Day Celebration on Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. and students, staff and members of the general public are invited to attend.

The event will take place on the second floor of the Student Center building and will include live music performances, speakers and awards.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Caroline Sanders will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include WCC President Rose B. Bellanca and Black Student Union President Shemaiah Reeves. Former WCC student and musician Kenyatta Rashon will perform.

The event’s theme this year is service, and guests will be invited to attend an upcoming community and family service day developed by WCC’s Minority Student Leadership Retreat. The service day will be held at Parkridge Community Center in Ypsilanti on Friday, Jan. 20 from 3-6 p.m.

“Our hope is that families will get out and do something together,” manager of College and Career Readiness at WCC’s Parkridge Community Center, Mia Lanier-Durkins, said in a statement. “We know that families can transition out of poverty through college and career opportunities, and we want them to know what WCC offers. We are giving families affordable and tangible options.”

For those who can’t make it in person, the event will be livestreamed here.