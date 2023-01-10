30º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him

Stinnett wore leather belt with flowers, name ‘Jeff’ on it

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Missing, Michigan Cold Cases, Jeffrey Lee Stinnett
Jeffrey Lee Stinnett: Actual photo (L), age progression photo from 2019 (R) (NamUs)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor.

Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978.

He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with called and reported that Stinnett had been missing for around seven days.

Stinnett had quit his job sometime before his disappearance. His personal belongings were still inside his apartment.

According to the FBI, Stinnett played tennis in high school, wrote poetry, played Dungeons & Dragons and was interested in the French language. He may have been experimenting with LSD.

Stinnett wore a homemade leather belt with flowers and the name “Jeff” on it. If alive, Stinnett would be 66 years old now.

At least 37 remains discovered across the country have been excluded as possible matches in this case.

DetailsJeffrey Lee Stinnett
HairBrown, wavy
EyesBlue
Height5′ 10″
Weight140 - 160 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. The case number is 78-14040. Anonymous tips can also be made to the FBI.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter