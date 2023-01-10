Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor.

Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978.

He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with called and reported that Stinnett had been missing for around seven days.

Stinnett had quit his job sometime before his disappearance. His personal belongings were still inside his apartment.

According to the FBI, Stinnett played tennis in high school, wrote poetry, played Dungeons & Dragons and was interested in the French language. He may have been experimenting with LSD.

Stinnett wore a homemade leather belt with flowers and the name “Jeff” on it. If alive, Stinnett would be 66 years old now.

At least 37 remains discovered across the country have been excluded as possible matches in this case.

Details Jeffrey Lee Stinnett Hair Brown, wavy Eyes Blue Height 5′ 10″ Weight 140 - 160 lbs

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920. The case number is 78-14040. Anonymous tips can also be made to the FBI.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.