Ann Arbor police looking for missing endangered 34-year-old man

ANN ARBOR – Police are looking for 34-year-old Cyle Anthony Lowe.

Officials said that Lowe was reported missing by his mother who has not spoken with her son since Jan. 1.

Family members said that he stays at the Delonis Center, at 312 W Huron St, and has not been taking medication for a diagnosed mental illness.

Details Cyle Anthony Lowe Age 34 Height 5′7′' Weight 250 pounds Eyes Brown Hair Brown

He usually wears black clothes and eye makeup, officials said.

Anyone who locates Lowe should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department TIP line at 734-794-6939 or at TIPS@a2gov.org.

