Marvel at dozens of ice sculptures during Dexter Ice Fest

DEXTER, Mich. – The Dexter Ice Fest returns on Jan. 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest event they’ve ever had.

An event release said more than 80 sculptures will be on display around Monument Park.

The free event will also feature several live demonstrations so onlookers can observe how artists create the frozen works of art.

The all-ages event will kick off at 10 a.m.

A smores and hot cocoa station will also be on site to help participants stay warm.

Monument Park is located at the intersection of Baker Road and Main Street in downtown Dexter.