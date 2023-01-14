30º

All About Ann Arbor

University of Michigan professor returns to work after being cleared of criminal charges

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: University of Michigan, U-M, Professor, Court, Criminal Charges, Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor
University of Michigan LSA hosts a 2021 Fall Welcome Back Picnic on the lawn of Angell Hall. (Scott C. Soderberg, Michigan Photography)

ANN ARBOR – Peter Chen has resumed teaching at the University of Michigan’s division of Computer Science and Engineering after he was found not guilty of criminal charges.

The move was announced in an email to students from U-M’s Dean of Engineering, Alec D. Gallimore.

Chen was placed on administrative leave after being arraigned on a criminal charge on Jan. 27, 2021.

He was found not guilty of first degree criminal sexual misconduct in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Dec. 5, 2022.

Chen resumed his duties on Friday, according to Gallimore.

“President Ono, Provost McCauley and I are supportive of this action,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email