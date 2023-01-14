University of Michigan professor returns to work after being cleared of criminal charges

University of Michigan LSA hosts a 2021 Fall Welcome Back Picnic on the lawn of Angell Hall.

ANN ARBOR – Peter Chen has resumed teaching at the University of Michigan’s division of Computer Science and Engineering after he was found not guilty of criminal charges.

The move was announced in an email to students from U-M’s Dean of Engineering, Alec D. Gallimore.

Chen was placed on administrative leave after being arraigned on a criminal charge on Jan. 27, 2021.

He was found not guilty of first degree criminal sexual misconduct in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Dec. 5, 2022.

Chen resumed his duties on Friday, according to Gallimore.

“President Ono, Provost McCauley and I are supportive of this action,” he wrote.