Former University of Michigan professor cleared of criminal charges

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A gavel in a courtroom. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Former University of Michigan computer science professor Peter Chen was found not guilty of first degree criminal sexual misconduct in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Monday.

Chen was arraigned on a criminal charge on Jan. 27, 2021 and immediately placed on administrative leave by his department at the university pending investigation.

The charges brought against him involved alleged misconduct with an underage girl when Chen was her robotics coach.

“The university respects the outcome of the trial and will reach out to Professor Chen to consider next steps,” U-M spokesman Rick Fitzgerald wrote in a statement to Local 4 News on Tuesday. “He remains on paid administrative leave.”

