40º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home

Kempf House Museum hosting two events around Valentine’s Day

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Kempf House, Kempf House Museum, Historic Home, Historic Building, Museum, Nonprofit, Tea, Traditional Tea, Event, Ann Arbor Events, Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor Eats
Traditional tea and biscuits. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?

The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and Pauline Kempf.

Built in 1853, the Kempfs lived in the home between 1890-1953.

The organization offers tours of its restored rooms and grounds, including a music studio with the Steinway concert grand piano from 1877.

The upcoming tea will feature sweet and savory offerings. The event will take place across two seatings, the first on Saturday, Feb. 11 and the second on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to wear period attire.

Admission is $30 per person for members and $40 for nonmembers. Reservations are required to attend the events and will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 6 or until tickets sell out.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 734-994-4898 or email KempfHouseMuseum@gmail.com.

The Kempf House Museum is located at 312 S. Division St.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email