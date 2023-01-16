Reserve your spot to have traditional tea at this historic Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR – Fancy a traditional afternoon tea?

The Kempf House Museum will be opening its doors for an elegant and traditional afternoon tea the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the building formerly owned by beloved local music teachers Reuben and Pauline Kempf.

Built in 1853, the Kempfs lived in the home between 1890-1953.

The organization offers tours of its restored rooms and grounds, including a music studio with the Steinway concert grand piano from 1877.

The upcoming tea will feature sweet and savory offerings. The event will take place across two seatings, the first on Saturday, Feb. 11 and the second on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to wear period attire.

Admission is $30 per person for members and $40 for nonmembers. Reservations are required to attend the events and will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 6 or until tickets sell out.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 734-994-4898 or email KempfHouseMuseum@gmail.com.

The Kempf House Museum is located at 312 S. Division St.