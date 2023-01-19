Registration now open for annual Big House 5K in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Registration for the 10th annual Big House 5K opened this week.

The race will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 at Michigan Stadium. Runners and walkers will be directed through University of Michigan’s campus and cross the finish line at the 50-yard line at the Big House.

The cost to participate is $28 per person, or $25 for kids 10 and under, plus fees.

For more information and to register, click here.

The run was established by the U-M athletic department in 2014 and each year its proceeds support several Washtenaw County nonprofit organizations.

Last year, $125,000 was raised by 8,830 race participants for six local nonprofits.

This year’s beneficiaries include:

Freshwater Future

Packard Health

University of Michigan Adaptive and Inclusive Sports Experience

U-M Weight Management

Washtenaw Area Council for Children

Women and Men Working for Change

For more information about each organization, click here.