University of Michigan names new head volleyball coach

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced on Tuesday the appointment of Erin Virtue as the new head volleyball coach.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel lauded Virtue’s career and said the department is “thrilled” she is returning to Michigan.

“Erin was an integral part of the coaching staff for our 2012 Final Four team; she is an Olympic Gold Medal coach and oversees the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program,” Manuel said in a statement. “Success has followed her throughout her career, and we look forward to welcoming her back and supporting her success as our new head coach.”

We are thrilled to welcome Erin Virtue back to the Michigan Volleyball family as the seventh head coach in program history!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ooxC7vvZDx — Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) January 17, 2023

“Michigan is a special place, and I am honored for the opportunity to come back to Ann Arbor to lead the Michigan Volleyball program,” Virtue said in a statement. “I would like to express my gratitude to Warde Manuel, Elizabeth Heinrich and the entire search committee for trusting me to lead this storied program. It is clear that this administration cares deeply about student-athlete development and the growth of the Michigan Volleyball program.

“I am looking forward to connecting with the team, the alumni, the community and all of those that support our student-athletes. I look forward to building an inspiring coaching staff to work in the best volleyball conference in the country, at one of the best athletic departments in the country, and at one of the best universities in the world. I can’t wait to get started.”

Virtue said USA Volleyball’s Karch Kiraly and Peter Vint have been “cornerstones” in her development as a coach. She added that she looks forward to continuing her work with the national team as offensive coordinator through the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Congratulations to Erin Virtue and the University of Michigan Women’s Volleyball on this fantastic hire,” Karch Kiraly, head coach for the USA Women’s National Team, said in a statement. “Over her six years with our USA Women’s National Team program, Erin’s impact has been immeasurable. Search as you might, you will not find a better person and a better coach. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with her through the finish of this Olympic cycle, and we can’t wait to watch where she leads the Wolverines.”

Virtue was an All-American setter at the University of Illinois from 2001-2005 and went on to train with Team USA. She transitioned to coaching in 2006. In addition to being an assistant coach at Michigan, she has held coaching roles at Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati and Loyola University Chicago.

In December, the athletic department announced its decision to part ways with longtime head coach Mark Rosen, who coached the team for 24 years.