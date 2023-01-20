Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School announces dates for winter play

Members of PTG’s Paint Crew work on the set for PTG’s production of "You on the Moors Now."

ANN ARBOR – Tickets to the Pioneer Theatre Guild’s winter production of “You on the Moors Now” are on sale.

Performances will take place Jan. 27-29 at Pioneer’s newly renovated Little Theater.

“You on the Moors Now” features the heroines of four literary classics: “Pride and Prejudice,” “Wuthering Heights,” “Jane Eyre,” and “Little Women.” The audience follows along as each one turns down a marriage proposal, embracing modern courtship values while struggling with romantic standards of the past.

The comedy stars 22 students from Pioneer and Community High School. Additionally, 50 students from both schools make up the technical crew responsible for sound, lights, stage management, sets, makeup, costumes and more.

Members of PTG’s Set Crew build the set for PTG’s production of "You on the Moors Now." (Lulu Burbo-Charron)

“[The show] is very unique in the fact that it’s four different stories all mixed up and many different characters interacting in a ‘fan-fic’ style,” senior Ian Weintraub, who plays Heathcliff, said in a release. “It’s pretty epic.”

Performance dates and times:

Friday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. (matinee)

Saturday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m. (matinee)

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors age 65 and up. General admission for adults is $15. The box office opens an hour before the show.

Tickets can be reserved at www.showtix4u.com/events/ptg.

According to an event release, “You on the Moors Now” contains strong language, adult themes and implied violence.

Pioneer High School is located at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.