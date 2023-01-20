Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility.

The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had been placed on leave.

U of M police said the crimes happened at Schembechler Hall from Dec. 21-23. Weiss has been away from the team and off the recruiting trail during the investigation.

Michigan announced Friday (Jan. 20) that Weiss is no longer with the program.

“After a review of university policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” the university said in a statement. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Here is a statement from Weiss:

Weiss spent two seasons on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, helping lead the Wolverines to two wins over Ohio State, two Big Ten championships, and two College Football Playoff appearances. Michigan went 25-3 over that span.

After spending his first season in Ann Arbor coaching the quarterbacks, Weiss took over as a co-coordinator alongside Sherrone Moore, who was promoted from offensive line coach.