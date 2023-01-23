An ‘indelible mark’: Administrator at Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra retires after 35 years

Lori Zupan (center) is celebrated by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra as she heads into retirement.

ANN ARBOR – Longtime administrator at the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Lori Zupan recently retired after 35 years of service to the organization.

Zupan joined A²SO back in 1988 as business manager. According to a release, she managed nearly every department of the symphony during her tenure and worked with five executive directors, four music directors, thousands of musicians and hundreds of board and staff members.

“It’s been such a joy to play an integral part in bringing the music of the A²SO to Southeast Michigan for so many years,” Zupan said in a release. “Now I’m looking forward to this next chapter: enjoying the Symphony’s upcoming concerts as a member of the audience!”

“The A²SO has been so fortunate to have the support of such a dedicated staff member as Lori for 35 years,” A²SO executive director Sarah Calderini said in a release. “In so many ways, she embodies all the best of what a long-term team member can be: a valued partner and friend to so many organizational leaders and staff, board directors, musicians, partner organizations, and the wider Ann Arbor community.

“We will miss her good and steady nature, her institutional memory, and her passion for the mission of all that the Symphony has been and will be for years to come.”

A²SO Board President Carol Sewell said Lupan has left an indelible mark on the symphony.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Lori for 35 incredible years of committed, expert and joyful service to the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra,” Sewell said in a release. “So much of who we are, and what we do, is thanks to Lori’s indelible mark on our organization. We are so grateful to her and so pleased to know we have a friend and advocate in Lori as she moves into retirement. We wish her and her husband the absolute best in this next phase of their lives.”

For more information about Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, visit www.a2so.com.