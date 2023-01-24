Photo Challenge: Show us your wintery Ann Arbor photos!

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s finally happening! There is snow on the ground, so it’s finally time for A4′s annual winter photo challenge.

Every year we ask readers to show us their best photos celebrating winter and winter-weather activities. Ann Arbor finally has snow and we’d love to see what you’ve been up to.

Whether you’ve tried building a snowman, went ice skating for the first time, or tried showing your kids the joys (and fears) of sledding down the hill at Veterans Memorial Park, we want to see it!

Winners get bragging rights this season and will be featured in an article and our Tuesday newsletter.

Here are the rules:

Enter one photo per day until noon. on Monday, February 20.

Make sure to include your name, email, a photo title and a caption .

Photos must be taken near or in Ann Arbor

Photographers need to be 18 years old or above. Minors can enter if given permission from their parents or guardians (send us an email first!)

Submit your fun winter photos here: