Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention

ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches.

Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.

Police then arrested a 42-year-old man on Jan. 16, also with outstanding warrants, who stole packages from two residents in the Brown Street and Davis Avenue area. Police said that one of the packages contained dog medication.

“Reporting suspicious behavior can help your neighbors. In one incident this month it helped a couple with a newborn who had several packages containing baby clothes stolen. Fortunately, all stolen property was recovered thanks to the neighbor calling 911,” AAPD wrote on social media.