Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor

Adriana Davidson last seen Friday at Pioneer High School

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Missing Adriana Davidson (Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)

ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager.

Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Davidson last contacted her family around 9 a.m. on Friday on her way to school. Police said she did not return home and her family could not find her. She was reported missing at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or leave a confidential tip at 734-973-7711.

Here are photos shared by police:

