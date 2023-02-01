Enjoy ‘SuperB Owl Sunday’ at Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Leslie Science and Nature Center is holding its own big event on Superbowl Sunday: “SuperB Owl Sunday” will feature all things owls on the nature center grounds.

The event will take place on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $5 per person, and babies 23 months and younger enter for free.

The carnival-style event will feature several owl-themed activities, including meeting LSNC’s resident owls, owl-related crafts and dissecting owl pellets.

Attendees will also learn how to make their neighborhoods and yards safer for owls during the educational event.

LSNC designed the event to be done in time for the big game. Events will take place indoors and outdoors so be sure to check the weather forecast that day and dress appropriately.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd.