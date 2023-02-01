21º

Enjoy ‘SuperB Owl Sunday’ at Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

An owl. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

ANN ARBOR – The Leslie Science and Nature Center is holding its own big event on Superbowl Sunday: “SuperB Owl Sunday” will feature all things owls on the nature center grounds.

The event will take place on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $5 per person, and babies 23 months and younger enter for free.

The carnival-style event will feature several owl-themed activities, including meeting LSNC’s resident owls, owl-related crafts and dissecting owl pellets.

Attendees will also learn how to make their neighborhoods and yards safer for owls during the educational event.

LSNC designed the event to be done in time for the big game. Events will take place indoors and outdoors so be sure to check the weather forecast that day and dress appropriately.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

