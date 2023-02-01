Historic Newton of Ypsilanti to host ribbon cutting, open house on Feb. 9

(Allison Anastasio/ The Newton of Ypsilanti)

The Newton of Ypsilanti is at 220 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Experience the Newton of Ypsilanti at its upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Feb. 9 from noon-2 p.m.

The event will include a light lunch and will allow guests to explore the 150-year-old historic home-turned-inn. The property features three second floor guest suites and four large rooms for gatherings steps away from downtown Ypsilanti.

The Newton of Ypsilanti on Live in The D

Local chef Allison Anastasio, who launched her virtual Last Bite cooking classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now hosting in-person classes at The Newton.

“They are intimate events full of hands-on experience,” Anastasio wrote A4 via email. “Each workshop maxes at 6 participants and culminates in enjoying your meal in the dining room of the inn.”

The Newton of Ypsilanti on Live in The D

More upcoming community events at The Newton include:

Feb. 5 - 2:30-5 p.m.: Last Bite Sized Culinary Workshop - Knife Skills & French Ratatouille

Feb. 9 - noon: Ribbon Cutting and Open house

Feb. 11 - 6 p.m.: Time Travel at The Newon with Tammy’s Tastings (monthly)

Feb. 14 - 6 p.m.: Valentine’s Day pop-up dinner at Ypsi Cocktail Club

Feb. 16 - 7 p.m.: Newton House Game Night (monthly)

Feb. 19 - 2:30-5 p.m.: Last Bite Sized Culinary Workshop - Knife Skills & French Ratatouille

Feb. 26 - 11 a.m.: Curiouser Clay Workshop & Brunch - Makin’ & Bacon

The Newton of Ypsilanti is located at 220 S. Huron St.