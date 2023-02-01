21º

Historic Newton of Ypsilanti to host ribbon cutting, open house on Feb. 9

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The Newton of Ypsilanti is at 220 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti. (Allison Anastasio/ The Newton of Ypsilanti)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Experience the Newton of Ypsilanti at its upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Feb. 9 from noon-2 p.m.

The event will include a light lunch and will allow guests to explore the 150-year-old historic home-turned-inn. The property features three second floor guest suites and four large rooms for gatherings steps away from downtown Ypsilanti.

The Newton of Ypsilanti on Live in The D

Local chef Allison Anastasio, who launched her virtual Last Bite cooking classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now hosting in-person classes at The Newton.

“They are intimate events full of hands-on experience,” Anastasio wrote A4 via email. “Each workshop maxes at 6 participants and culminates in enjoying your meal in the dining room of the inn.”

The Newton of Ypsilanti on Live in The D

More upcoming community events at The Newton include:

  • Feb. 5 - 2:30-5 p.m.: Last Bite Sized Culinary Workshop - Knife Skills & French Ratatouille
  • Feb. 9 - noon: Ribbon Cutting and Open house
  • Feb. 11 - 6 p.m.: Time Travel at The Newon with Tammy’s Tastings (monthly)
  • Feb. 14 - 6 p.m.: Valentine’s Day pop-up dinner at Ypsi Cocktail Club
  • Feb. 16 - 7 p.m.: Newton House Game Night (monthly)
  • Feb. 19 - 2:30-5 p.m.: Last Bite Sized Culinary Workshop - Knife Skills & French Ratatouille
  • Feb. 26 - 11 a.m.: Curiouser Clay Workshop & Brunch - Makin’ & Bacon

The Newton of Ypsilanti is located at 220 S. Huron St.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

