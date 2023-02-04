Ann Arbor’s TheRide receives $7M for Ypsilanti Transit Center expansion project

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) is now $7 million closer to its funding goal to build a new Ypsilanti Transit Center.

Federal funding will be put towards the construction of an improved and expanded transportation center, which is expected to break ground in 2026.

TheRide officials said the money was secured by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell as part of an omnibus appropriations package.

“We thank Congresswoman Dingell for her support and leadership in helping us gain this crucial funding for the construction of the expanded Ypsilanti Transit Center,” said TheRide CEO Matt Carpenter in a release.

“This important infrastructure investment will be a huge benefit to our community including public transportation passengers and employers in Ypsilanti and beyond.”

Planning for the new Ypsilanti Transit Center begins this year, and will extend to 2025.

TheRide officials have already proposed to remove the current transit center on Pearl Street in Ypsilanti and replace it with an expanded bus terminal.

The updated center will be able to handle more buses, more passengers and other forms of transportation and will have an updated indoor waiting space, customer service representatives and other improvements.

Officials noted the Ypsilanti Transit Center, and the surrounding community, has received less investment than others in Washtenaw County. The expansion is needed so as to meet the growing needs and to improve transportation equity.

“This $7 million investment in the Ypsilanti Transit Center will allow us to build an upgraded facility on the Center’s current site to accommodate more passengers and buses, allow residents to buy bus passes in Ypsi, and better support employees and drivers,” Dingell said in a release.

“Increased access to public transportation will benefit workers and families who often face long, difficult commutes to jobs, school, and community activities. I look forward to continuing to work with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority to expand access to opportunity for our communities through transit.”

Around $1 million in local funding has been reserved by TheRide’s Board of Directors to pay for planning costs. An additional $300,000 in federal funds for the planning stage was secured by U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

TheRide will be asking for public feedback on future transit center plans in the future.

Learn more about the expansion project here.