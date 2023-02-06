University of Michigan Health brings breast cancer screening to Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The University of Michigan Health Ypsilanti Health Center will start offering onsite mammography screening services with a new state-of-the-art mobile mammography unit this month.

Officials with the health system say the addition to outpatient care at the facility will increase access to cancer care to the local community by providing screening opportunities closer to patient’s homes.

“Through investing in this cutting-edge mobile mammography unit, we are emphasizing our commitment to improving cancer care for the Ypsilanti area community,” senior vice president and chief environmental, social and governance officer of U-M Health and Michigan Medicine Tony Denton said in a release. “We believe that providing care closer to the community improves access and opportunity for earlier care, diagnosis, treatment and recovery of health.

“The health benefits for patients and their families will be improved, as earlier screening for, and detection of breast cancer leads to better prevention and care. Our mobile mammography unit and radiology team will bring these services directly to the community, making it easier for our patients to access care.”

A fixed mammography unit will be installed in the new Ypsilanti Health Center, which is slated to open in late 2023. The mobile unit will then go out into surrounding communities to improve accessibility, according to U-M Health.

“One of our top priorities is to offer equitable access to care, technology and services across our health system, including a focus on addressing social determinants of health and disparities locally, regionally and throughout Michigan,” president of U-M Health David Miller said in a statement. “We are really pleased that this mobile mammography unit will allow us to increase access to this critical service in the Ypsilanti area.”

The Ypsilanti Health Center is located at 200 Arnet Street in Ypsilanti.