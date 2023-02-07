New solar program to bring renewable energy to more of Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – A new program launched by the City of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor 2030 District aims to help more commercial properties across Washtenaw County have access to renewable, solar energy.

The A2 Area Commercial Solar Program offers one-on-one help to businesses and property owners interested in going solar for environmental and financial benefits.

“Business and property owners need to know that financial investments made in their properties will result in real cost savings both in the short-term operations of the buildings, as well as significant long-term savings, especially as the cost of electricity continues to climb,” said Office of Sustainability and Innovations Senior Energy Analyst Julie Roth in a statement.

“This program takes the uncertainty out of the process for businesses, helping them obtain bids, evaluate those bids, and work with vetted contractors.”

The new program will help screen properties, evaluate proposals from qualified installers and review benefits and post-installation bills.

Business and property owners can learn more details and have questions about the program answered during a Zoom webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28. Sign up here.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act restoring the 30% tax credit and providing for direct pay for non-profits and municipalities, this program will provide the support needed for commercial buildings to invest in on-site renewable energy,” said Ann Arbor 2030 District leadership chair Jan Culbertson in a statement.

Ann Arbor 2030 District is a public/private partnership that aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 50 percent and CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030. Its stakeholders include community members, property owners and developers and those with commercial investments.

“Scio Fire was one of the pilots for this program’s Request for Proposal Template. The support of the A2 2030 District gave our administration and Board of Trustees the confidence in our specifications, contractor qualifications and selection,” noted Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde in a statement. “We are looking forward to our upcoming installation.”

A2 Area Commercial Solar Program is part of the city of Ann Arbor’s A2ZERO plan, which outlines the city’s goal for carbon neutrality by 2030.