Live ice carving returns to Ann Arbor’s County Farm Park this weekend

The third annual Ice Carving Festival at Ann Arbor's County Farm Park on Feb. 10, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s annual Ice Carving Festival returns to County Farm Park on Saturday.

The event, which features live demonstrations and complimentary hot chocolate, will take place from noon-4 p.m. See the professionals use various ice carving techniques as they craft their works of art.

The event will feature door prizes, fire pit warming stations, a scavenger hunt, a photo op with Eddie the Yeti, a winter skills demo by REI and more.

Black Diesel Coffee will also be on site with a truck selling hot drinks.

Parking is free at County Farm Park and at the nearby Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center. Overflow parking will be located at Cobblestone Farm at 2781 Packard St. with shuttles running every 20 minutes.

Organizers are encouraging visitors to share photos of the experience either on social media using the hashtag #explorewashtenaw or via email to parks@washtenaw.org. Those who share their pictures will be entered to win prizes.

The ice carvings completed during the festival will remain in place at the park for one month, weather permitting.

County Farm Park is located at 2230 Platt Rd.