Saturday is Dinosaur Discovery Day at U-M’s Museum of Natural History in Ann Arbor

Visitors of all ages can explore the natural world up close using the collections and tools that researchers use.

ANN ARBOR – Looking for an indoor, family friendly event this weekend?

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is hosting Dinosaur Discovery Day on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The educational event will feature dinosaur-themed crafts, activities and lab experiments led by museum educators and researchers. Kids will also enjoy finding fossils in a simulated dig.

Schedule of events with speakers and special guests:

10:30 a.m. - Fossils of Michigan with Paleo Joe

11:30 a.m. - Digging Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe

Noon - Cretaceous Catastrophe! with Molly Range

12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. - Birds, Reptiles, or Dinosaurs? with the Leslie Science and Nature Center

1 p.m. - Digging Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe

2:30 p.m. - Trilobite Treasures with Paleo Joe

The event is designed for dinosaur fans ages 3-103.

Admission to the UMMNH is free. The museum is located at 1105 N University Ave.

For more information, visit www.lsa.umich.edu/ummnh.