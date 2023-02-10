41º

Saturday is Dinosaur Discovery Day at U-M’s Museum of Natural History in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan, University of Michigan Museum of Natural History, U-M, Dinosaurs, Science, Family Friendly, Kids, Education, Ann Arbor Events, Washtenaw County
Visitors of all ages can explore the natural world up close using the collections and tools that researchers use. (LEISA THOMPSON, LEISA THOMPSON)

ANN ARBOR – Looking for an indoor, family friendly event this weekend?

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is hosting Dinosaur Discovery Day on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The educational event will feature dinosaur-themed crafts, activities and lab experiments led by museum educators and researchers. Kids will also enjoy finding fossils in a simulated dig.

Schedule of events with speakers and special guests:

  • 10:30 a.m. - Fossils of Michigan with Paleo Joe
  • 11:30 a.m. - Digging Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe
  • Noon - Cretaceous Catastrophe! with Molly Range
  • 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. - Birds, Reptiles, or Dinosaurs? with the Leslie Science and Nature Center
  • 1 p.m. - Digging Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe
  • 2:30 p.m. - Trilobite Treasures with Paleo Joe

The event is designed for dinosaur fans ages 3-103.

Admission to the UMMNH is free. The museum is located at 1105 N University Ave.

For more information, visit www.lsa.umich.edu/ummnh.

