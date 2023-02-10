Saturday is Dinosaur Discovery Day at U-M’s Museum of Natural History in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Looking for an indoor, family friendly event this weekend?
The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is hosting Dinosaur Discovery Day on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The educational event will feature dinosaur-themed crafts, activities and lab experiments led by museum educators and researchers. Kids will also enjoy finding fossils in a simulated dig.
Schedule of events with speakers and special guests:
- 10:30 a.m. - Fossils of Michigan with Paleo Joe
- 11:30 a.m. - Digging Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe
- Noon - Cretaceous Catastrophe! with Molly Range
- 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. - Birds, Reptiles, or Dinosaurs? with the Leslie Science and Nature Center
- 1 p.m. - Digging Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe
- 2:30 p.m. - Trilobite Treasures with Paleo Joe
The event is designed for dinosaur fans ages 3-103.
Admission to the UMMNH is free. The museum is located at 1105 N University Ave.
For more information, visit www.lsa.umich.edu/ummnh.