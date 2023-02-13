Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor accepting applications for 2023 grants

ANN ARBOR – Nonprofit and religious organizations with upcoming projects can now apply for grants from the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation.

The group of members and volunteers is offering grants of up to $5,000 to local organizations whose missions are to help the Washtenaw County community.

For their applications, organizations need to include how their project will impact the area, who the project will help, potential start and completion dates and the budget, among other qualifying information.

The Kiwanis Club gave more than $1,084,424 in grants to community organizations in 2022 and more tan 40,332 volunteer hours, says its website. Funding went to supporting local children, family services, student scholarships, local families, nonprofits and other philanthropic groups.

Applications and supporting documents will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Final decisions will be made in June, with grantees notified by July 10.

Learn more here.

Those with questions can contact Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor president-elect Mary Stewart or member Peter Schork a tmkcstewart61@gmail.com and peterschork@gmail.com respectively.