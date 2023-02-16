Trinity Health Michigan to host job fair at Ypsilanti hospital

Would you know the early signs?

ANN ARBOR – Soon-to-graduate nursing students and healthcare professionals can register for a job fair at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

From 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, the health care system will interview for part-time and full-time registered nurse and patient care technician positions.

Open positions are available at both Trinity Health Ann Arbor hospital in Ypsilanti and Trinity Health Livingston hospital in Howell.

Nurse managers from the emergency department, surgical services and inpatient units, among others, will be available

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and be ready to talk about their healthcare experiences.

Learn more or register here.