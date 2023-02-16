40º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Trinity Health Michigan to host job fair at Ypsilanti hospital

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Healthcare, Nurses, Jobs, Employment, Local, Livingston County, Howell, Trinity Health Michigan, Trinity Health Ann Arbor
Would you know the early signs? (Bongkarn Thanyakij/Pexels stock image)

ANN ARBOR – Soon-to-graduate nursing students and healthcare professionals can register for a job fair at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

From 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, the health care system will interview for part-time and full-time registered nurse and patient care technician positions.

Open positions are available at both Trinity Health Ann Arbor hospital in Ypsilanti and Trinity Health Livingston hospital in Howell.

Nurse managers from the emergency department, surgical services and inpatient units, among others, will be available

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and be ready to talk about their healthcare experiences.

Learn more or register here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email