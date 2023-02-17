Ann Arbor police: Man robbed at gunpoint in downtown area

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

ANN ARBOR – A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday near the area of West Madison and 2nd streets.

Police said that man was talking on his cell phone when he was approached by a man dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt pointing a gun.

Two more men approached and asked for the 28-year-old’s wallet and phone. They took his phone but he did not have a wallet.

“The suspects told the victim they would shoot him if he followed them before fleeing the scene,” police officials wrote on social media.

The three men were last seen heading north in the area of West Madison and 3rd Street.

Police said the 28-year-old was not hurt and reported the crime when he went home. His stolen cell phone was found near the northwest corner of West Madison and 3rd streets.

K9 units could not track the suspects, police said.

Those who have home security footage in the area, like doorbell cameras, or who may have seen something should contact Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.