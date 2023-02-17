Ann Arbor, residents to host Sustainability Forum on Feb. 22

A member of the community directs a question at the panel at a Sustainable Ann Arbor forum in 2012 (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor hosts a monthly Sustainability Forum and February’s event will be led by the Ann Arbor Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

The events, which launched in January, will run through May and aim to “engage the attendees in meaningful conversation about the environmental concerns and solutions of today,” according to a release.

To learn more or to register to attend a forum, visit a2gov.org/sustainability/events.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., CCL will be hosting “Housing and Transportation: What’s the Climate Connection?” Guest speakers include Reid Ewing, Jan Culbertson, Jonathan Levine and Chris Laurent. Following a discussion, panelists will lead a Q&A for those with questions about how carbon emissions, affordability and livability in the city are impacted by housing and transportation choices.

“This is a really important local topic,” volunteer with CCL Ginny Rogers said in a statement. “We have both an affordable housing crisis and a climate crisis, so as our city considers new development and transportation changes, we need a really good understanding of how our decisions impact our community’s greenhouse gas emissions. We are excited to hear from these experts to help guide our decision making.”

According to CCL, the group is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization empowering people to experience breakthroughs exercising their personal and political power.”

Audiences of all professional and educational backgrounds are welcome to join as well as participants of all ages. The event will take place in the Ann Arbor District Library’s 4th floor meeting room.

A Zoom link will be emailed to those who register ahead of time who would prefer to join virtually.

The event website strongly encourages participants wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.