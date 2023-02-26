Ann Arbor fire department urges caution after generator fire

ANN ARBOR – Officials are urging residents to be cautious after putting out a generator fire at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The incident was caused by a fuel leak, which caused two generators to catch on fire as well as a house on the 2300 block of Nixon Road.

There were no injuries and the fire did not spread inside the home, officials wrote on social media.

A severe winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, knocked out power to more than 25,000 homes in Ann Arbor. Within 24 hours of the storm, firefighters responded to more than 300 incidents, fire department officials said.

Community members were reminded to keep generators outside and at least 20 feet away from structures.

The fire department also shared these tips: