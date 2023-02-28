These guided nature walks in Ann Arbor are free this season

ANN ARBOR – Did you know that spending time in nature can do wonders for your body and mind?

According to the United States Forest Service, studies have shown that being in nature can reduce muscle tension, stress levels and heart rates. Research has also shown that spending time outdoors can increase attention and focus.

Luckily for those living in the area, Matthaei Botanical Gardens is hosting free guided nature walks through April. The walks take place on select Wednesdays and Sundays, require no registration and are free to the community. They’re also designed for participants of all ages.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens conservatory. (Meredith Bruckner)

Now through mid-March, the guided walks are set to take place inside the garden’s Conservatory. Mid-March through April, the walks will take place outdoors.

Walks on Wednesdays begin at 5:30 p.m. and on Sundays begin at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to gather in the lobby roughly 10 minutes before the walks start.

Here are the upcoming walks dates and themes:

Wednesday, March 1: Nature Story

Wednesday, March 8: Biome boundaries

Sunday, March 12: Magic in the moment

Wednesday, March 15: Magic in the moment

Wednesday, March 22: Spring/Vernal Equinox

Sunday, March 26: Nature wakes up from a long winter nap -- trees

Wednesday, March 29: Nature wakes up from a long winter’s nap -- trees & other plants

Wednesday, April 5: Nature wakes up -- early spring ephemerals, if up, signs of spring

Sunday, April 9: Biodiversity

Wednesday, April 12: Native plants

Wednesday, April 19: Positive human connections to the planet

Sunday, April 23: Spring migration, frog and toads

Wednesday, April 26: Bird migration

Sunday, April 30: Insect helpers

Crocus flowers. (Flickr | Pexels)

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N. Dixboro Rd.

For more information, visit www.mbgna.umich.edu.