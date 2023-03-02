Ann Arbor for Public Power group to hold virtual town hall on Thursday following long power outages

A DTE contractor crew works on a power line, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in northwest Detroit. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week's ice storm. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor for Public Power, a citizen-led group pushing for a publicly-owned power utility, will hold a virtual town hall on Thursday evening to discuss the widespread DTE power outages following last week’s ice storm.

Organizers will also discuss how a public power utility could improve service reliability.

“Tens of thousands of Ann Arbor residents lost power after last week’s ice storm, with many DTE customers going without power for multiple days, and some Ann Arbor schools still closed on February 27th, five days after the storm,” reads a release.

“Michigan’s 40 public power utilities lose less time to outages than private utilities on average, due to their better responsiveness to customers. Lansing’s public Board of Water and Light faced similar storm conditions last week, but reported few outages.”

Ann Arbor residents are invited to tune in to the session at 7 p.m. and can register here.