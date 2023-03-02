Lights out: Ann Arbor asks community to help migrating birds

ANN ARBOR – Starting March 15, residents are asked to turn off late-night lights and shut window blinds after 11 p.m. to help birds migrating through Ann Arbor.

More than 250 species of birds pass over the city while migrating but are often caught disoriented by light emitted from tall buildings.

Turning out the lights can help reduce confusion of birds as they move across the area, and can potentially reduce bird deaths, city officials said.

Late-night lights only need to be turned off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from March 15 to May 31 and later this year from August 15 to October 31. These periods are considered peak migration times and have been proclaimed as Safe Passage Great Lakes Days by the State of Michigan.

The program is geared towards those living in buildings with five or more floors.

Here are some tips on what to do:

Close shades and curtains after 11 p.m.

Minimize perimeter lighting by using desk lamps or small task lighting.

Re-arrange work on the top floors of tall buildings between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to other times.

Utilize inside spaces for night activities.

“Turning lights off from the fifth floor and up will not only protect the lives of many birds that fly over our city at night, but will save money, conserve energy, and reduce pollution as well,” officials said in a notice.

Ann Arbor City Council first passed a resolution supporting the migrating birds and Safe Passage Great Lakes Days in 2009. Learn more about the city’s commitment here.

Anyone who finds a stunned, injured or dead bird should call the Bird Center of Washtenaw County at 734-761-9640.