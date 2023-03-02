Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in favor of exploring alternative options to DTE, Consumers Energy

Ice forms on utility lines as temperatures hover around freezing in Detroit, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit area after last week's ice storm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR – Following widespread power outages in Washtenaw County as a result of a severe ice storm, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners have unanimously approved a resolution to explore alternative power options for residents.

Approximately 60,000 outages were reported across Washtenaw County, which is served by DTE and Consumers Energy. Hundreds of residents were still without power as of Thursday, more than a week after the storm hit the area.

County Commissioners have directed the County Administrator to explore alternative options to Consumers Energy and DTE. Ann Arbor for Public Power is a local, grassroots organization advocating for a publicly-owned power utility. According to A2P2, a public power utility would be more reliable, more affordable and reduce fossil fuel use.

“It is time for us to take our power back from the greedy profit-driven investor-owned utilities who have consistently put the people they serve last,” Washtenaw County Commissioner and A2P2 board member Yousef Rabhi said in a statement.

According to a release by A2P2, the resolution approved by the County Commissioners also directs the County Administrator to lobby for legislation that would hold Consumers Energy and DTE accountable, intervene on behalf of residents in rate cases before the Michigan Public Service Commission and subpoena DTE and Consumers Energy executives with the goal of having them testify before the County Commission.

In total, 40 towns and cities across Michigan are served by public power utilities. These areas experience fewer outages than those served by private utilities, according to A2P2.