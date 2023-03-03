Ann Arbor Fire Department expands fleet with new ambulance

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR – Those experiencing medical emergencies in Tree Town may get a look at the Ann Arbor Fire Department’s new ambulance.

The vehicle not only expands the department’s fleet but enhances how personnel can respond to medical incidents throughout the city.

Officials shared that the department is now licensed as a basic life support transport agency and that the ambulance will transport individuals when Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) vehicles are unavailable.

Money to purchase the $300,000 ambulance came from the City of Ann Arbor’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and was approved by Ann Arbor City Council in December 2022.

Prior to the purchase of the vehicle, the fire department worked with HVA transport medical patients needing basic life support. During this trial, period AAFD maintained its prompt response to fires while moving 31 patients.

”Being able to transport patients allowed fire apparatus to clear incidents more efficiently and become available for additional calls for service sooner,” Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said in a release from the City of Ann Arbor

While the trial program demonstrated the fire department’s ability to balance its new responsibilities, it was not sustainable indefinitely, Kennedy said.

