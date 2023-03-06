Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, CNN anchor Chris Wallace to speak at University of Michigan on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear alongside CNN anchor Chris Wallace at the University of Michigan on Wednesday for a special event.

The hourlong talk will be held at Rackham Auditorium at 6 p.m. and will cover a range of topics, including public service, politics and the media. U-M President Santa J. Ono will deliver opening remarks.

The event is part of a series presented by U-M’s Ford School of Public Policy, U-M Democracy & Debate and the Wallace House Center for Journalists.

Titled “Democracy in crisis: Views from the press,” the series features award-winning journalists and newsmakers who come to campus to share their insights into the state of democratic systems and structures in the U.S., and what threatens and protects them.

“It will be a truly meaningful opportunity for our students to hear from the governor about her path to leadership and her thoughts about the power of public service as they go on to build their own careers of impact,” Ford School interim dean and co-lead of U-M Democracy & Debate Celeste Watkins-Hayes said in a release.

Whitmer has close ties to the Ford School dating back to 2015, when she was a Towsley Foundation Policymaker in Residence there.

Limited in-person attendance is available for U-M students, faculty and staff. Members of the public can view the event via livestream here.

For more information, visit the event’s website.