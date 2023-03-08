Hey job seekers! Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is hiring

ANN ARBOR – Sign up to be a lifeguard, day camp counselor, swim coach or groundskeeper with Parks and Rec this summer.

The City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation department is looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions for summer camps, city pools, golf courses, canoe liveries, parks and the water treatment plant.

Pay ranges from $16 to more than $20 per hour depending on the position.

Here are some of the open positions:

Canoe Livery Attendant I

Livery staff help community members with boat rentals. Attendants work between 20-40 hours per week with some weekends and holidays. The starting hourly pay rate is $16.93.

Day Camp Director

The director will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of Buhr Park summer camp programs. This part-time position has a starting hourly pay rate of $19.15.

Lifeguard

High-energy lifeguards with good customer service will work part-time at Veterans Memorial Park pool, Buhr Park and Fuller Pool. Starting pay is $17.35 per hour.

Positions can be applied for using the city’s jobs website.

Take a look at all of the positions here.