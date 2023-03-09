Play portraying life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR – A one-night-only production from Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes on the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Justice is coming to the Michigan Theater on Tuesday, March 14.

“All Things Equal: The Life & Trial of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” will portray the pivotal moments of Ginsburg’s life, from the loss of her mother on the same day as her high school graduation to her journey to the Supreme Court.

Award-winning actress Michelle Azar will portray Ginsburg on the stage. Azar herself has a daughter studying Musical Theatre at the School of Music, Theatre & Dance at the University of Michigan.

“Michelle’s portrayal of Justice Ginsburg’s achievements and struggles over the course of her richly lived life is both intimate and heartwarming, allowing audiences to better know the iconic justice and her yearning for equality,” reads an event release.

The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The Michigan Theater is located at 603 E. Liberty St.

