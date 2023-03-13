Burlington to open new location in Ann Arbor on March 31

ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores will be opening a new location on the city’s west side on March 31.

The national off-price retailer will be offering deals during its grand opening weekend, including scratch off tickets worth prizes to the first 100 customers who walk through its doors on Friday and Saturday. And on Sunday, customers will receive a free Burlington Stores tote bag, no purchase necessary while supplies last.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” CEO of Burlington Stores Michael O’Sullivan said in a statement. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Ann Arbor.

“We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

The new location is at 215 N. Maple Road, in Stein Mart’s former space.

Store hours:

Sun-Thurs: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 9 a.m.-midnight

For more information, visit www.Burlington.com/grandopening.

Burlington offers a wide variety of items, including ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, clothing for kids and baby, footwear, home décor and more.

Burlington is currently seeking to hire 65 full- and part-time associates at its Ann Arbor location. For more information and to apply, click here.