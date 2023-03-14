27º

Look out for new ‘No Turn on Red’ signs in Ann Arbor’s downtown

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor is currently installing new “No Turn on Red” signs throughout the downtown area.

The new signage is part of an effort to reduce conflict points at intersections, according to a city announcement on Twitter Monday.

Last year, Ann Arbor City Council passed a resolution to prohibit turns on red at intersections in the downtown area bordered by Kingsley St., State St., Hoover Ave. and First St.

In addition to reducing conflict points, City Council said it would improve pedestrian intervals and better accommodate cycling infrastructure, which advances the city’s climate and mobility goals.

As new signage is going up, city staff are working to communicate the changes with the public and are collaborating with the Ann Arbor Police Department on education and enforcement, said a city rep.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

