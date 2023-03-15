Three Washtenaw County nonprofits to receive $16K from United Way for emergency food efforts

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County is releasing $16,000 in grants to three local nonprofits to supplement recent food shortage efforts.

The organizations worked around the clock to aid families impacted by the effects of the pandemic and inflation, according to a UWWC release.

Food Gatherers has faced a number of challenges in recent years in keeping local food pantries full, including supply chain issues, increased demand and inflation. Community Action Network and SOS Community Services have both reported increased needs of local families and high volumes.

“These grants are coming at a critical time for the nonprofits,” CEO of United Way of Washtenaw County Pam Smith said in a statement. “We appreciate working with the Michigan Association of United Ways and the tax check-off program to have funds available to address basic needs in Washtenaw County. We were monitoring the social media posts of local agencies and wanted to help. We know how much effort they are putting into keeping our community fed.”

United Way’s 211 helpline can help connect residents with local resources.

For a complete list of local food pantries, visit www.foodgatherers.org/foodresources.