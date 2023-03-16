Downtown Ann Arbor library to host free name change clinic

ANN ARBOR – Community members wanting to change their legal identities to reflect their more authentic selves can get a crash course on the process during a name change clinic at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch on March 24.

Members of Jim Toy Community Center’s OUTreach and the Outlaws at the University of Michigan will go over legally changing names and gender markers in Michigan and how to change documents like passports, birth certificates and driver’s licenses.

Legal volunteers will be at the event to answer questions and help participants with forms.

Free fingerprinting services will be available during the clinic. Those interested need to bring a government-issued photo ID.

The two-hour clinic starts at 4:30 p.m. and is offered in partnership with the Spectrum Center.

Find more details here.