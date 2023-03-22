University of Michigan President Ono to perform at Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra season finale concert

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra opening concert of the 2022-2023 season at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will perform its final concert of its 94th season on April 22 at 8 p.m. with a special guest appearance by University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono.

During the concert, A2SO will perform Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 1 and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, also known as the “Resurrection Symphony.”

A2SO’s new Music Director, Earl Lee, will conduct the orchestra. In 2022, Lee became the first person of Asian descent to receive the prestigious Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award.

Ono, who will join the ensemble to perform Brahms’ sprightly Hungarian Dance No. 1, is an accomplished cellist, who studied at the Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore before entering the fields of academia and medicine.

The second half of of the program will feature Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, described by A2SO as “massive, menacing, and unimaginably moving.”

“Depicting the quasi-religious transformation from darkness to light, the work begins with apocalyptic string utterances before full choir forces join in with the orchestra to express the resurrection theme in the work’s closing bars,” reads an A2SO release.

Canadian mezzo-soprano Susan Platts and South African soprano Vuvu Mpofu will join as soloists. The University Musical Society Choral Union and Musical Director Scott Hanoian will also perform with A2SO.

To order tickets for the event, click here. Tickets can also be ordered by contacting the A²SO Box Office at 734.944.4801 or tickets@a2so.com.

One hour prior to the concert, a pre-show talk will take place at Hill Auditorium.

Hill Auditorium is located at 825 N. University Ave.