Washtenaw Community College hosting Spring Career Fair in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Members of the public are invited to attend Washtenaw Community College’s annual Spring Career Fair.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 29 from 4-6 p.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building on WCC’s campus.

The event will feature more than 70 employers who are hiring for immediate full- and part-time positions. Their fields range from computer science and education to health care and engineering.

Companies and government organizations include:

Amazon

Beaumont Health

Busch’s Fresh Food Market

City of Ann Arbor

Dawn Farm

FedEx Ground

Ford Motor Company

Hospice of Michigan

Leslie Science & Nature Center

Liberty Athletic Club

Michigan Medicine

SafeHouse Center

State of Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

University of Michigan

UPS

Ypsilanti Community Schools

For a complete list of companies, visit the career fair website, which will be updated regularly.

The college will also offer several virtual workshops for community members and students interested in preparing for the fair. To sign up for the workshops, click here.

WCC is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.