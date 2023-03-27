Ranking: Eastern Michigan University No. 2 military, veteran-friendly campus in US

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University ranked No. 2 in the United States and No. 1 in Michigan for being one of the best military and veteran-friendly universities in the nation for 2023-24.

This is the sixth consecutive year EMU has ranked as one of the top schools for veterans by the Military Friendly Schools list.

The list uses data from veteran students, federal agencies and surveys from participating organizations to create the comprehensive guide each year for veterans and their families.

“We tell our student veterans when they arrive at EMU that they have come to the right place,” assistant director of Military and Veteran Services at Eastern Lt. Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) Mike Wise said in a statement. “We take care of our student veterans, military students, and beneficiaries like family much like the military trains us to do. Our students are our number one priority and they each deserve the best advice and support we can give them.”

“The staff at EMU has assisted me in guiding my studies based on my career goals, giving me great advice and helping me make important connections in the field I’m trying to enter,” student and Marine Corps veteran Lukas Brockway said in a statement.

In 2014, EMU established its military and veteran support center. It was later named to honor EMU alum, Ypsilanti resident and U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Charles S. Kettles.

One year later in 2015, the U.S. Department of Education awarded EMU with the TRIO-Veteran Student Support Services grant, allowing the school to expand its services for student veterans.