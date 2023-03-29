Undergrads at Eastern Michigan University to showcase work at annual symposium on Friday

A student presents their research at the Student Symposium at EMU.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University’s 43rd Undergraduate Symposium will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the EMU Student Center.

The purpose of the symposium is to showcase student research and to help students meet their career goals, according to a university release.

Attendees can expect to see research from a wide array of disciplines, including marketing, genetics, engineering, social sciences and more.

“I am honored that this is my third time presenting at the symposium,” EMU student Olivia Robinson said in a release. “This year, I look forward to learning about new innovations and ideas from my peers’ presentations, posters, performances, and exhibits. Their work shows incredible research and effort, and I am always motivated and inspired as I participate alongside my fellow Eagles.”

EMU students who attend can receive a Learning Beyond the Classroom credit.

The EMU Student Center is located at 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti.

For more information, visit the event’s website.