These Ann Arbor streets will be closed for Hash Bash, Monroe Street Fair on Saturday

The Monroe Street Fair in Ann Arbor has been postponed due to COVID-19.

ANN ARBOR – Hash Bash and the Monroe Street Fair return to University of Michigan’s campus on Saturday, and with the large event come several street closures.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following streets will be closed for the events:

Monroe St. between Tappan and State St.

Tappan St. between Monroe and South University

Oakland from Monroe St. to Hill St. (closed to through traffic only)

Read: Hash Bash returns to University of Michigan on Saturday

Street parking will also be suspended on the following roads:

State St. between Huron and Packard (portion already closed for construction)

William between South Fifth Ave. to State St.

Tappan between Monroe St. and Hill St.

East University between South University and Hill St.

North University between State St. and Fletcher

Church between Geddes and Hill St.

Hill St. between Packard and Church

Hash Bash kicks off at “high noon” and will feature musical performances and several speakers, including politicians U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, activists John Sinclair, Matthew Abel and others.

The Monroe Street Fair features vendors, sponsors, food and music.