Hash Bash returns to University of Michigan on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The 52nd annual Hash Bash returns to the Diag at the University of Michigan at “high noon” on Saturday.

The annual celebration features live music, speeches and street vendors and draws large crowds to U-M’s campus and downtown Ann Arbor from around the region.

Speakers this year include politicians U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, activists John Sinclair, Matthew Abel and others.

The event began in 1972 in response to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that declared a law to make Sinclair serve 10 years for possession of two marijuana joints unconstitutional. The move left Michigan’s marijuana laws temporarily in limbo, and Hash Bash was born on April 1, 1972.

“We went three weeks without any marijuana law and, believe me, we took total advantage of every minute,” Sinclair said at the 48th annual Hash Bash in 2018. “That’s how it started and I’m proud to see that it’s continuing in full force.”

The event is followed by the Monroe Street Fair, which features vendors, sponsors, food and music.