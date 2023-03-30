Washtenaw County announces County Clean-Up dates for 2023

Residents and volunteers are seen dropping off items at a Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day.

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has released its 2023 County Clean-Up Day schedule for residents looking to get rid of or recycle unwanted items.

Organized by the Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division, the event will have a new registration system this year to enhance service and cut wait times.

Five County Clean-Up Day events will take place this year:

June 24: Northfield Township (Registration opens May 12)

July 22: Augusta Township (Registration opens June 9)

July 29: Pittsfield Township (Registration opens June 16)

August 5: City of Chelsea (Registration opens June 23)

August 26: City of Ypsilanti (Registration opens July 14)

Anyone planning to attend needs to register ahead of time. Event organizers said prior registration will allow for staggered traffic arrival times. Not only will it reduce wait times but also carbon emissions from idling cars in the parking lots, according to an event release.

Registration will close one week prior to each event, or when all slots are full. To register, visit washtenaw.org/cleanup.

Participants must be residents of Washtenaw County. Material from government agencies, nonprofits, local businesses or other organizations will not be accepted.

While items at each event vary, here is a list of commonly accepted items: