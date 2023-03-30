37º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County announces County Clean-Up dates for 2023

Clean-Up Day events allow residents to safely dispose of unwanted items

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Washtenaw County, Environment, Recycle, Waste, Sustainability, Ypsilanti, Pittsfield Township, Northfield Township, Augusta Township, Chelsea, Michigan
Residents and volunteers are seen dropping off items at a Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day. (Washtenaw County)

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has released its 2023 County Clean-Up Day schedule for residents looking to get rid of or recycle unwanted items.

Organized by the Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division, the event will have a new registration system this year to enhance service and cut wait times.

Five County Clean-Up Day events will take place this year:

  • June 24: Northfield Township (Registration opens May 12)
  • July 22: Augusta Township (Registration opens June 9)
  • July 29: Pittsfield Township (Registration opens June 16)
  • August 5: City of Chelsea (Registration opens June 23)
  • August 26: City of Ypsilanti (Registration opens July 14)

Anyone planning to attend needs to register ahead of time. Event organizers said prior registration will allow for staggered traffic arrival times. Not only will it reduce wait times but also carbon emissions from idling cars in the parking lots, according to an event release.

Registration will close one week prior to each event, or when all slots are full. To register, visit washtenaw.org/cleanup.

Participants must be residents of Washtenaw County. Material from government agencies, nonprofits, local businesses or other organizations will not be accepted.

While items at each event vary, here is a list of commonly accepted items:

  • Appliances (including freon-containing appliances)
  • Bulky waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood)
  • Electronics
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Scrap metal
  • Car tires

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email