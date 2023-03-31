City of Ann Arbor to launch first shared e-bike program with community event on Monday

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will be marking the launch of its first-ever shared e-bike program with a “roll out” event on Monday at 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the Allen Creek Berm Tunnel and city leaders, elected officials and representatives from e-bike company Spin will be in attendance.

In addition to the information session, community members will be able to test ride the e-bikes for free at the event. Those who wish to ride will be asked to sign a waiver and are encouraged to bring a helmet, according to a city release.

On March 20, City Council approved a resolution to move forward with an agreement with Spin to begin operating a fleet of 100 e-bikes in the city.

The bike rental program should be up and running the first week of April, city officials said. Spin also operates 400 e-scooters in the city.