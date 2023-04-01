Ann Arbor’s Spencer finalist for James Beard Award

ANN ARBOR – Spencer, a downtown wine shop and restaurant, has been named a finalist for a 2023 James Beard Award.

The upscale eatery was among five finalists named in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. It’s up against competitors in California, Texas and New York.

The restaurant and wine shop is owned and operated by husband and wife team Steve Hall and Abby Olitzky. When they were first nominated as a semifinalist for the prestigious national culinary award, Hall took to Instagram to announce the news and thank the community and his team.

“Today we are honored to named as a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program by @beardfoundation, and I’d like to take the opportunity to more importantly recognize the thousands of dedicated growers, talented winemakers, their harvest teams, the coopers, the importers, our drivers, everyone in between who works so tirelessly in the name of good wine,” wrote Hall.

“THANK YOU. We are humbled with each bottle we open, and so so proud to represent all your hard work ... An extra congratulations to all the other chefs, somms, bakers, brewers, and industry leaders nominated this year. And on a personal note, the biggest thanks to the crew at Spencer: you are the most outstanding team in the world.”

To see the complete list of finalists, click here.

For more information about Spencer, visit its website.